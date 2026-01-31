Rock Songs Every Boomer Dad Knows By Heart

There are people who don't like "Bat Out of Hell," either the song or the incredible album that spawned it, or both. Meat Loaf later claimed American doctors used it as a barometer of people's mental state, but among die-hard fans of the nearly 10-minute-long song, few can match it for grandiloquence. When British music show "The Old Grey Whistle Test" aired the video for "Bat Out of Hell" a few months after its 1977 release, the song caught on like wildfire.

The story it told was more vivid than anything that came before: "There's a man in the shadows with a gun in his eye/ And a blade shining oh so bright/ There's evil in the air and there's thunder in sky/ And a killer's on the bloodshot streets." Rock superstar Meat Loaf sang like his life was on the line, and as the lyrics thundered toward the tragic climax, anyone dragged along for the ride knew there was only one way it could end.

Yes, it took a lot of replaying to learn the lyrics but once you did — man, oh man. Entertainers talk about TV or film characters "going on a journey," but the composer of "Bat Out of Hell," Jim Steinman, did it years before in rock music, and he had millions of us following his every step and living each visceral moment. Boomer dads might forget where they put their car keys, but they can recite every word of "Bat Out of Hell" because it's engraved into their souls.