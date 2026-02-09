5 Rock Songs From 1986 That Sound Even Cooler Today

In 1986, Ronald Reagan was the U.S. president, the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster shocked the world, among other life-changing events that year, and Madonna was topping the music charts. The cultural landscape of 40 years ago may seem completely alien today, especially when it comes to fashion, when Day-Glo and shoulder pads were hot, and mainstream music was awash in heavy synthesizers. But there were also songs that actually sound as cool if not cooler today than they did when they came out in 1986.

Whether it's the post-punk experimentation of Siouxsie and the Banshees, who put out their seventh album "Tinderbox" that year, or Fishbone with their first album "In Your Face" that combined funk, ska, and heavy metal, there were plenty of bands whose work was both of their time and still timeless. What you'll find in all the songs in this article are honest lyrics, a sound that defied the mainstream in 1986, and melodies that stick with you even 40 years after they were released.