A-Ha's Take On Me Music Video Had An Eye-Watering Budget For 1985 — And It Was Worth Every Penny

By the time that a-ha released the clip accompanying its single "Take On Me" in 1985, music videos were becoming highly artistic miniature movies, evolving away from their initial purpose as music marketing tools. But as MTV appeared in more homes in the 1980s, more artists really tried to make something special with their videos, and it would take a lot of time, effort, and money to create something that stood out from all the other rock videos airing around the clock. For a-ha, that meant securing from its record label a budget the likes of which had never been seen. The "Take On Me" production would help make such inflated budgets just a part of doing business in the messed-up 1980s music industry.

"Take On Me" is the kind of '80s hit that will stir up emotions in every Boomer. The rapidly paced synth-pop gem from the superstar Norwegian band a-ha is a sappy, earnest invitation to try out a romance, delivered in a plaintive voice supported by all kinds of lush, electronic, and oh-so-'80s instruments. Such an emotive song needed an equally emotive video, and that came to pass. During the creation of a-ha's famous and memorable "Take On Me" video, the band and its collaborators spent every cent of the shocking six-figure sum it received to do it.