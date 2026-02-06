5 Rock Albums That Defined The '90s

Upon its release in 1991, Nirvana's "Nevermind" detonated like a musical grenade, sending Seattle shrapnel across the world while laying the foundation for what would come to be known as grunge. Thanks to hits like "Smells Like Teen Spirit," one of the songs that defines '90s grunge, the album quickly became a sensation. It spent 700 weeks in the Billboard Top 200 and sold 30 million copies, taking the genre into the mainstream.

Compared to the slick, synth-heavy production that characterized so much of the music from the '80s, "Nevermind" was raw fury, with loud, distorted guitars propelled by Dave Grohl's powerful drumming and frontman Kurt Cobain's evocative wail. "Teen Spirit" set the template for subsequent Nirvana hits, kicking off with a quiet, clean guitar sound that progresses to an explosion of fuzz-toned riffs. Making it more palatable than the rough-edged punk that influenced Cobain and his contemporaries, Butch Vig's production came to forge the guitar-driven grunge sound of the 1990s. "It defined that particular time," Vig told Billboard of "Nevermind." "It obviously changed my life profoundly and I'm still really proud of it."

There's no question that "Nevermind" created a shift, not just in music but in popular culture and even fashion. As fans embraced Nirvana's harder-edged sound, ripped jeans and plaid flannel entered the realm of haute couture. "It was perfect timing coming out when there was a shift in music and it felt like a revolution," Vig recalled in an interview with NME.