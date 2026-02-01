If These 5 Classic Rock Bands From The '70s Ever Reunite, We'd Drain Our Bank Accounts In A Heartbeat
From KISS to Oasis, reunion tours dominated stadiums in 2025. But reuniting a band always comes with some risks. Maybe the bad blood between bandmates is so bad that even a multi-million-dollar paycheck can't get them in the same room. The Gallagher brothers managed to avoid fighting onstage, but would Robert Plant and Jimmy Page have the same level of self-control? Or maybe the band members are aging and no longer have the vocal prowess or musical abilities they once had.
The rockers of the '70s are now in their 70s (and sometimes even 80s), after all. Sometimes at least one member has died, and the new lineup just doesn't sound the same. Let's be real: Sometimes when a band reunites, fans go to a concert and then leave wishing they'd just stayed broken up. Bands like Hole and The Cars gave us a reason to make this list of the most disastrous band reunions in music history.
But when a reunion tour goes right, like it did for Oasis, it's a once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans. The chance of an unforgettable performance means that you might drain your bank account for a ticket, especially if you didn't get to see your favorite band live before it broke up. When creating this list, we looked at classic rock bands that had major hits in the '70s and haven't toured in decades (not counting one-off performances). We kept our choices semi-realistic, allowing for the possibility of reconciliation between feuding bandmates but not the resurrection of the dead ones.
Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac's lineup has varied over time, featuring nine key members through the years and even more if you include touring musicians. The most popular lineup is generally agreed to be the 1974-1987 version, featuring Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. Christine McVie sadly died in 2022, so Fleetwood Mac wouldn't be able to recreate its best-known lineup, but it'd be possible for the group to bring back other former members.
Specifically, fans are yearning for a tour that includes both Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, something that hasn't happened since the '90s. The energy between these two exes and former creative partners is undeniable. Just take a look at their 1997 live performance of "Silver Springs," which regularly goes viral. You can hear the weight of a decades-long on-again, off-again romance in the way Nicks sings "I'll follow you down / 'Til the sound of my voice will haunt you." While they'd both previously said a reunion was unlikely, in July 2025, Nicks and Buckingham posted cryptic Instagram posts hinting at some kind of collaboration, or at least a truce, so a reunion tour could be in the future. Classic rock fans, start saving up now.
Talking Heads
Some people might think of Talking Heads as more of an '80s band, but the group actually formed in the early '70s. In fact, some of the band's biggest hits, including "Psycho Killer" and "Take Me to the River," were released in that decade. Talking Heads broke up in 1991, when lead singer David Byrne basically walked out, and for many years a reunion seemed impossible. Although the group performed at its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, Byrne told The Age a few years later that the band members had "a lot of bad blood" and were "miles apart" musically. In recent years, he has indicated that his relationship with his former bandmates has improved but continues to say he's not into a reunion.
However, Byrne is still alive and regularly touring solo, so fans haven't given up hope of seeing him perform iconic Talking Heads songs with the rest of the Talking Heads, rather than a backing band. And as fun as it is to watch Byrne duet with Gen Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, the energy just isn't the same as it was with the Talking Heads. Instead of the cute grandpa/granddaughter vibe, fans want to see the frenetic energy that comes when peers who have decades of creative work together get back together again. If a reunion ever happens, it would certainly be a "Once in a Lifetime" event.
The Kinks
The Kinks' career spanned the '60s through the '90s, before the band went on indefinite hiatus in 1996. Many of the group's best songs, including "Lola" and "Strangers," were released in the '70s. Three of the four original members are alive and well, but there's one thing preventing a reunion: Brothers Ray and Dave Davies hate each other. They've always had a tumultuous relationship, and while they've attempted to reconcile at various points through the years, there's still plenty of tension there. Yes, these two men are in or almost in their 80s and still caught up in sibling rivalry. A reunion seems so unlikely that The Kinks' Wikipedia page even has a whole section titled "Aborted reunion (2018-present)."Poor Mick Avory is left to shake his head at his former bandmates' antics, knowing they're depriving him of the biggest paycheck of his life.
Of course, all this drama doesn't stop fans from daydreaming, and it's easy to see why: Just imagine singing "L-O-L-A, Lola" with a stadium full of fans, rather than along with TouchTunes at a bar or drunk at karaoke. If the Davies brothers can get it together long enough for a tour, the Kinks and their fans could have the time of their lives. However, it's just as likely that a reunion tour would end in geriatric blows, which could be life-threatening for these men.
Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin broke up in 1980, less than two months after drummer John Bonham's tragic death. The remaining lineup — Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones — could theoretically reunite, and they did for a one-off reunion show in 2007. But something is stopping them: Robert Plant doesn't want to, and he doesn't care how much the other two do. In 2014, Page even went public with his frustration over Plant's refusal to reunite, telling The New York Times, "Everyone would love to play more concerts for the band. He's just playing games, and I'm fed up with it, to be honest with you."
You kind of have to feel for Plant: He keeps saying he doesn't want to reunite, and everyone — from journalists to his own ex-bandmates — keeps telling him that he should anyway. While the man's stubbornness is almost admirable, the way he chooses to deal with it isn't: Plant once gave a weird semi-death threat to an Esquire journalist who asked him if a reunion was possible. And honestly, while Jimmy Page might be able to play guitar solos like in the good ol' days, it's unlikely that Plant's voice is up to the same challenge. It's not his fault — the man is in his late 70s, after all.
Pink Floyd
The feud between Pink Floyd members Roger Waters and David Gilmour is so long and bitter that fans have almost completely given up hope for a reunion.The few one-off reunion performances the band has given since Waters left in 1985 (and sued the remaining members for continuing to use the band name) have been followed by years of animosity. American Songwriter has even called the feud "arguably the most famous of all time." In 2025, Gilmour told The Telegraph that "there is no possible way" he will work with Waters again. For his part, the only other surviving member, Nick Mason, called the other two's feud "silly" in a Rolling Stone interview. You can't blame him. These two have been fighting for over 40 years!
It would take a miracle for the three remaining members of Pink Floyd to reunite ... which means that fans are stuck daydreaming of seeing the band play "Another Brick in the Wall" and "Money." Imagine seeing Pink Floyd perform a classic album like "The Wall" or "The Dark Side of the Moon" all the way through. Or even both albums! Hey, none of it is going to happen, so we might as well dream big here.