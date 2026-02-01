If These 5 Classic Rock Bands From The '70s Ever Reunite, We'd Drain Our Bank Accounts In A Heartbeat

From KISS to Oasis, reunion tours dominated stadiums in 2025. But reuniting a band always comes with some risks. Maybe the bad blood between bandmates is so bad that even a multi-million-dollar paycheck can't get them in the same room. The Gallagher brothers managed to avoid fighting onstage, but would Robert Plant and Jimmy Page have the same level of self-control? Or maybe the band members are aging and no longer have the vocal prowess or musical abilities they once had.

The rockers of the '70s are now in their 70s (and sometimes even 80s), after all. Sometimes at least one member has died, and the new lineup just doesn't sound the same. Let's be real: Sometimes when a band reunites, fans go to a concert and then leave wishing they'd just stayed broken up. Bands like Hole and The Cars gave us a reason to make this list of the most disastrous band reunions in music history.

But when a reunion tour goes right, like it did for Oasis, it's a once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans. The chance of an unforgettable performance means that you might drain your bank account for a ticket, especially if you didn't get to see your favorite band live before it broke up. When creating this list, we looked at classic rock bands that had major hits in the '70s and haven't toured in decades (not counting one-off performances). We kept our choices semi-realistic, allowing for the possibility of reconciliation between feuding bandmates but not the resurrection of the dead ones.