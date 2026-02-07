Top Classic Rock Artists' Most Notable Flop Songs

Not every single can be a hit, and that's a lesson that even the biggest, best-selling, and most popular classic rock acts learned the hard way. So many of the most monumental bands and solo artists who defined rock in the '60s, '70s, and '80s put out a flop so egregious, so objectively terrible, that not only did mainstream audiences reject it, but so did their most loyal fans.

Classic rock acts are musical artists, and all artists want to grow — to try new things and explore subjects and milieus not previously broached. But they also have to earn a living, and when their influence fades a little, these once-mighty acts might feel they have little choice but to chase trends to stay relevant. It's a fate that befell some significant classic rock acts.

We think these are the biggest flops ever foisted upon the world by some of the most important classic rock musicians. They're the singles that missed the Top 40 or sold poorly, breaking a long period of sustained commercial success. We also think they're clunky creative departures for acts that had a whole sound figured out — no wonder fans just couldn't get on board. These dud singles derailed careers, either permanently or temporarily.