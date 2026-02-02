The Grammys 2026 Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne Was The Killer Send-Off He Deserved

While the Grammys often snub massively popular musicians, the February 1, 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony did right by many music icons who died in the previous year — particularly pioneer Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath singer and undisputed lord and pioneer of heavy metal. The awards show staple, the "in memoriam" segment, was presented as a multi-tiered presentation of live music. Reba McEntire kicked it off with a country all-star band as the names and faces of various and assorted music industry figures appeared on a screen, and Lauryn Hill closed out the segment with a joyous celebration of fallen soul legends like Roberta Flack and D'Angelo. In between, a hard rock supergroup took to the stage to honor Osbourne.

As menacing sirens blared, rock icons instantly recognizable and lesser known were identified by on-screen chyrons: Guns N' Roses veterans Slash and Duff McKagan on guitar and bass guitar respectively, producer and Osbourne collaborator Andrew Watt also on guitar, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the drum set, which had been decorated simply with the word "OZZY." And then they were off and running, with singer-rapper Post Malone running on to do vocals, in one of the most memorable Grammy performances in recent memory, and one that did justice to its subject and absolutely shredded all at once.