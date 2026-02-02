The Grammys 2026 Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne Was The Killer Send-Off He Deserved
While the Grammys often snub massively popular musicians, the February 1, 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony did right by many music icons who died in the previous year — particularly pioneer Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath singer and undisputed lord and pioneer of heavy metal. The awards show staple, the "in memoriam" segment, was presented as a multi-tiered presentation of live music. Reba McEntire kicked it off with a country all-star band as the names and faces of various and assorted music industry figures appeared on a screen, and Lauryn Hill closed out the segment with a joyous celebration of fallen soul legends like Roberta Flack and D'Angelo. In between, a hard rock supergroup took to the stage to honor Osbourne.
As menacing sirens blared, rock icons instantly recognizable and lesser known were identified by on-screen chyrons: Guns N' Roses veterans Slash and Duff McKagan on guitar and bass guitar respectively, producer and Osbourne collaborator Andrew Watt also on guitar, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the drum set, which had been decorated simply with the word "OZZY." And then they were off and running, with singer-rapper Post Malone running on to do vocals, in one of the most memorable Grammy performances in recent memory, and one that did justice to its subject and absolutely shredded all at once.
A Grammy-approved all-star band called out War Pigs
The Ozzy supergroup notably didn't play one of Ozzy Osbourne's many classic solo hits, like "Crazy Train" or "Mr. Crowley." Instead, they tore through "War Pigs," a dark, heavy, and proudly confrontational track that Osbourne recorded with Black Sabbath back in 1970. Perhaps the musicians picked this song because it has plenty of showcase moments for everyone; but in light of current events, it feels like a conscious, politically-motivated choice. "War Pigs" is an anti-war, anti-establishment protest tune, and its performance fits in with the many Grammy attendees wearing anti-ICE pins or calling out the agency's violence in their acceptance speeches.
At any rate, it was a faithful performance that showed clear and deep love for Osbourne and his material that also allowed the individual musicians to show off. Post Malone's growling, simmering rasp brought a palpable electricity, while Smith nearly destroyed his drums as he hit them so hard while successfully recreating a tough rhythm. One other highlight: the competitive solo battle on the "War Pigs" famous instrumental break. Watt and Slash both wailed, and Post Malone playfully got it on the fun, poking on the guitar fretboard to ride the line between melody and chaos.
The tribute acknowledged the extent of the loss of Ozzy Osbourne
But this tribute wasn't just for Osbourne. Behind the guitar battle of "War Pigs," the Grammys showcased the names and images of the hardest rocking and most artistically edgy individuals who'd died since the 2025 Grammy Awards. It was nice how some classic '70s rockers got their shoutout during a piece of music that was in their wheelhouse — people like Rick Derringer, Clem Burke of Blondie, David Johansen of the New York Dolls, and Ace Frehley of Kiss. The last image: a very young Ozzy Osbourne.
However, the most lasting, haunting, and affecting image of the piece graced our screens not even a minute in, as the cameras found Osbourne's wife and two of his children in the audience. They were all openly weeping, seemingly both in grief and at the outpouring of love. In life, Osbourne could often be more of an idea or a caricature, and it was lovely for the Grammys to show that he was also a real person whose death wasn't just a loss to music, but to some, a profoundly personal one.