5 Billy Joel Songs From The '80s That Are So Underrated

Over the years, it has often been observed that "The Nylon Curtain" is the most Beatles-influenced album of Billy Joel's career, and "Laura" is a song that particularly strengthens that suggestion. It's a little bit Lennon and a little bit McCartney, but the general sound is definitely from somewhere in the era between "The Beatles" (aka "The White Album") and "Abbey Road."

Even with its melody, it's still one of Joel's angriest songs, complaining about the titular Laura with frustration over the level of adoration that she has for him. Why is he frustrated? As he sings, "Laura loves me/ Even if I don't care," asking later, "She always says I'm the best friend that she's ever had/ How do you hang up on someone who needs you that bad?" And speaking of that frustration, "Laura" also holds a particular lyrical distinction in the Billy Joel catalog, in that it finds him dropping the F-bomb: "Here I am / Feeling like a f***ing fool."

As it turns out, the song was actually written by Joel about his mother, using the name "Laura" as an identically syllabled substitute, which would certainly explain another question he poses in the song: "How can she hold an umbilical chord for so long?"