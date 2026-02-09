'70s Singers That Hurled Barbs At Other Classic Musicians

David Bowie gave few interviews in his later years, but those he gave in the 1990s and 2000s revealed him to be a down-to-earth, affable man who didn't seem to take himself too seriously while nevertheless remaining dedicated to his art. However, that wasn't always the case. Back in the 1970s, when he wasn't trying to freak people out with his androgynous look and extraterrestrial vibe, he was more than willing to show his darker side — which including bashing other major musicians.

Like others of his era, Bowie was apt to spend his time hanging around other rock stars in the 1970s, and one star the Starman crossed paths with back then was Elton John. However, unlike his friendships with Mick Jagger and John Lennon, both of which bloomed into collaborations founded on mutual respect, Bowie didn't take a liking to John, and threw frankly homophobic barbs at him in interviews, describing him as the "token queen" of rock music and comparing him to Liberace in a 1976 interview with Rolling Stone.

John was understandably hurt by the remarks, but he's a tough cookie. He addressed his strained relationship with Bowie in his autobiography, "Me," writing: "I loved his music, and we socialized a couple of times ... But there was always something distant and aloof about him, at least when I was around. I honestly don't know what the problem was, but there clearly was a problem. Years later he'd always make snippy remarks about me in interviews: 'The token queen of rock and roll' was the most famous one although, in fairness, he was absolutely out of his mind on coke when he said it."