Kendrick Lamar's Feud With Drake Is More Complicated Than You May Realize

The rap beef between Pulitzer-award-winning Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar and Toronto-born rapper Drake was one of the most talked about and engrossing cultural events of 2024. In 2023, Drake collaborated with fellow superstar J. Cole on the track "First Person Shooter," on which Cole described himself as one of hip-hop's "big three," alongside Drake and Lamar. But Lamar apparently didn't take kindly to being lumped in with Drake and Cole without his consent. In January 2024, he used an appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's No. 1 hit "Like That" to attack Drake and Cole, stating that "it's just big me." Lamar also punned on the name of Drake's recent album, "For All the Dogs," by threatening to take his rival to the "pet cemetery."

Drake has gained a reputation for firing jibes at public figures in his songs. Despite this, he had been trying to brush off apparent bait from Lamar, who had appeared to diss the Canadian artist on several tracks since they collaborated together back in 2011. However, this time he chose to respond, dropping the track "Push Ups" in April 2024. The track mocked Lamar's stature (the cover art features the barcode of a size seven shoebox), his commercial inferiority compared to Drake, and the comparative failure of his album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." From there, the two would continue to exchange fire across several diss tracks, with Lamar widely accepted to have emerged victorious. But nothing about this battle was straightforward.

