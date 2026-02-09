Barry Manilow's 1975 Hit Song Has A Little-Known Beach Boys Connection

In late 1975, singer Barry Manilow released "I Write the Songs" from his album "Tryin' to Get the Feeling." By January 1976, it had completed its march to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the charts for 20 weeks. "I Write the Songs" has remained one of Manilow's signature songs and a concert staple ever since. Not surprisingly, because of the lyrics many people believe Manilow wrote this tune, but "I Write the Songs" was actually penned by Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys. The song also has quite a history that predates Manilow, and includes a number of other 1970s pop stars.

When Johnston wrote the song in 1975, he'd been a member of the Beach Boys for a decade, joining the band in 1965 as a permanent replacement for Brian Wilson on tour before appearing on numerous Beach Boys records, solidifying his place in the story of the Beach Boys. Johnston played his new tune for some friends who had also worked with the Beach Boys, and who decided to record it on their first album. These were Toni Tennille and Daryl Dragon, better known as Captain and Tennille. While they struck gold with "Love Will Keep Us Together" in 1975, their version of "I Write the Songs" wasn't released as a single, and so made little impact. Manilow, on the other hand, would take his version straight to the top.