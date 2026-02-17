Chilling Unsolved Mysteries That Still Haunt Small Town America

Initially, October 24, 1961, seemed like a pleasantly normal day for Lincoln, Massachusetts, homemaker Joan Risch. Her husband was out of town, and Joan spent the morning running errands before returning to have lunch and put the younger of her two children down for a nap. After that, it gets strange: Risch took her daughter and a neighborhood friend over to the friend's house without telling his parents. Later that afternoon, a passerby saw Risch in her driveway, appearing disoriented, but didn't check to see what was up.

That was the last confirmed sighting of Joan Risch. Her daughter eventually returned to find the phone cord ripped out of the wall and blood in the kitchen, which the child thankfully misidentified as red paint. Someone had half-heartedly tried to clean up the blood, which was later found throughout the house and outside, and was a significant — but not fatal — amount to have lost, and left handprints that did not match Risch. Her young son, upstairs, was unharmed. A confused and apparently bleeding woman was seen walking along a road outside town that afternoon, but again, no one offered help.

Three major theories have been posited for Risch's disappearance: an attacker, a medical episode, or accidental injury of some kind, or a deliberate disappearance. Risch had endured an apparently traumatic childhood and had pursued a career in publishing before her marriage, factors that, along with her voracious consumption of crime and mystery books, suggest to some that she may have chosen to vanish.