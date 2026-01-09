The 5 Most Romantic '70s Songs To Crank Up On Valentine's Day

No matter that Valentine's Day has long since become an excruciatingly over-commercialized affair, sincerity remains to be found. You can opt for the chocolate-and-flowers routine if you'd like, book a dinner at a fancy-schmancy restaurant, or do a lowkey evening at home in pajamas, sure. But no matter what, music will help. And if you want sincerity in a love song, one decade will especially help: the 1970s. While many folks associate the '70s with killer classic rock, it also produced some of the greatest, most romantic love songs ever across all genres of music.

Quality love songs are harder to write that folks might realize. On one hand, love songs can come across as flippant, trite, or silly trash, like 1975's "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain and Tennille. They can also be overly mushy, saccharine, immature, and come across as precisely the opposite of sincere. For the purposes of this article, our '70s love songs are going to avoid either pitfall, meaning no furrow-browed, weepy faces crooning towards the audience or camera (with one semi-exception). We also have to skip songs that skew chiefly adult-themed in lieu of romantic, like 1979's "Ring My Bell" by Anita Ward. Finally, an exceptional love song must first be an exceptional song. This means top-notch, thoughtful songwriting, lyrics suited to the song's message, and a singer that makes the listener believe what's being sung.

On that note, obvious '70s love song choices include the unparalleled "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green and the sumptuously effusive "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton. Other, worthy choices include songs by the Philly Soul outfit, The Stylistics, a hit from Barry White, and the falsetto to end all falsettos: the Bee Gees.