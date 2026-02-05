How Stephen Hawking's 1993 TV Commercial Inspired Two Pink Floyd Tracks

Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking helped transform the world's understanding of the universe, but perhaps unexpectedly, he also became something of a celebrity before his death in 2018. He was on an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1993, among other TV appearances, and was featured in a British Telecom commercial that ran in 1993 and 1994. It was an advertisement, created by the famous ad firm Saatchi & Saatchi, that featured Hawking's distinctive, electronically generated voice discussing how humanity's ability to communicate drives progress. Hawking had a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prevented him from speaking.

Pink Floyd singer and guitarist David Gilmour caught this commercial with its powerful message and decided to use a sample of Hawking's speech for the song "Keep Talking," which appeared on the band's 1994 album "The Division Bell." "I just found it so moving that I felt that I had to try and do something with it, or with him or something, in some way," Gilmour recalled in a 1994 radio interview. A decade later, Pink Floyd returned to Hawking and the BT commercial for inspiration for the song "Talkin' Hawkin'," on the band's final studio album "The Endless River."