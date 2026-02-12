5 Love Songs From The '80s That Sound Even More Emotional Today

The 1980s featured a barrage of new sounds, artists, and nearly too many hits to remember. Rock tunes blasted to new heights, pop found new life, and genres like R&B and hip-hop began to flourish. But across all types of music, what thrived were the love songs.

Lots of love songs top the charts every year, but the ones that remain are the ones that offer some kind of unique value: a perspective, a songwriting style, a complex detail of this most complex feeling. The tracks here weren't just atop the charts, but have found longevity with fans to this day due to their captivating arrangements, catchy vocals, and, of course, emotional lyrics, among more.

In this list, we've mixed a number of classic tunes with all different themes, sounds, and styles. These songs all evoke something special and unique in how they approach love, and are still as catchy and emotional as the day they were released. Whether you're looking for a classic pretty love ballad, a more desperate cry of longing, or something smooth and suave, we've gathered these five songs from the 1980s that have aged impressively and hold up as timeless expressions of love.