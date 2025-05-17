'80s Musicians We Completely Forgot About

There's certain iconography and cultural trends we've all agreed are representative of the 1980s. It's not wrong to think that it was a decade consumed with materialism, bright colors, and the Cold War, and that the soundtrack of the time was heavy metal, New Wave, and synthesizer-driven dance-pop. But as the '80s move further and further away into history and the collective memory, many important and popular musical acts of the day have seen their stature fade away, too.

Ten years is a long time, and the 1980s were rich with musical talent. It wasn't all sad British guys with keyboards and party-hard Americans with guitars and flowing tresses. Musically, the '80s seems like several decades rolled into one, with established acts of yesteryear competing with newcomers for radio airplay, record-store space, and attention on that newfangled music machine called MTV. Some of those new acts were bound to be forgotten when the artists stopped making music or failed to evolve, or fans simply moved on. Here are some quintessentially 1980s musicians who have largely been lost to time.