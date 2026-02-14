80s Hits With The Worst Vocals

The '80s were a very forgiving decade when it came to singing. This was the pre-Auto-Tune era, where everyone was singing live — or at least trying to — if not causing a lip-syncing scandal like Milli Vanilli. If a singer couldn't hack it behind the microphone, everyone would find out sooner or later. Maybe they'd take lessons to strengthen your voice (we see you, Madonna) or maybe they'd just let it ride.

Sometimes, an act could get away with bad vocals and make it all the way to the top of the charts. Groups like Bananarama and the Human League clocked high-ranking tunes with some of the poorest singing of the entire decade. In our opinion, the worst vocals include everything from clunky, robotic delivery a la Gary Numan or tone-deaf singing that never quite latches onto the melody. Screeching like Axl Rose and bumbling along humorously like Biz Markie also qualify as some of the worst vocals to grace the hits of the '80s.

None of this vocal-bashing means the songs weren't total bangers. In fact, they're among the best-known tunes of the time, some of which we all still sing along with today. We probably do a much better job, too.