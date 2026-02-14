5 Songs From 1974 That Made Rock History

Rock history is full of watershed moments going all the way back to The Beatles' first single, 1962's "Love Me Do." And while not each year has produced songs as obviously era-changing as "Love Me Do," each has produced songs that have charted the course of rock history — moments that built on what came before and paved the way for what came next. This is especially true of 1974, a year that demonstrated that the countercultural rock movement of the '60s had not only gone mainstream but was giving way to the excesses of the '80s rock scene.

By the time 1974 rolled around, '60s visions of peace and love were already a thing of the past. Woodstock was five years over, the Vietnam War was drawing to a close, and rock was transitioning from its countercultural heyday to the glitzy arena rock of the future. The songs that made rock history in 1974 dog-ear this moment. They're not necessarily "the best" songs from that year (however we define that), the ones that got remembered the most over time, or even the ones that people realized were making history at the time. No, these are the songs that best illustrate where rock came from and where it was going while still being imminently of the moment. That might mean demonstrating rock's turn toward big stage performances and production gimmicks or representing the dogged desire of roots rock to remain grounded in singer-songwriter fare. Or the song might reflect a willingness for rock to change or show that auteurs and genre-defying artists still had plenty of room to develop in coming decades.