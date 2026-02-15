5 Classic Rock Hits That Snagged The No. 1 Spot For Just One Week

It's an amazing achievement for a band to take a song — a classic rock song that will rise above any short-lived chart feats in the long run — to No. 1, even if it is for just seven days. While plenty of bands sold millions of records but never had a No. 1 hit in the rock heyday of the 1960s and 1970s, so many others managed to make it to the top of the pop chart, and with what would become eternal classic rock anthems — although just barely. The minimum period of time that a song can be the biggest hit of the land is one week. Some of the best-known tunes with the longest proverbial tales in music history fall into the category of shortest-lived No. 1 hits.

It's kind of wild to think that some of those songs that get played every day on classic rock radio, and have for decades, were once hot and fresh, competing for chart placement. Their initial success was palpable but brief, a non-predictor of historical and cultural impact. Here are five classic rock hits that were also No. 1 hits — for one week each.