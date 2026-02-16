Think You're A True Classic Rock History Buff? These 5 Little-Known Facts Will Put You To The Test

In the end, Van Halen got better when it replaced its lead singer, but the prospect of a lineup change was still an agonizing moment. Eddie Van Halen didn't want to dissolve his eponymous band after the monumental success of the "1984" album, or when David Lee Roth departed to be a solo superstar. So he set out to find a new vocalist, eventually hiring Sammy Hagar, whom Van Halen's favored producer Ted Templeman had once considered bringing in to replace Roth in 1977. Van Halen's first choice when Roth left in 1985: Patty Smyth of Scandal ("The Warrior," "Goodbye to You").

"We talked about it repeatedly. I had several problems with it," Smyth told Delaware Online. "I had just gotten pregnant with my daughter; I didn't want to move to California." Around the time that Smyth said no, Van Halen also inquired into the services of Daryl Hall, of Daryl Hall and John Oates. But Hall didn't want to interrupt his own extremely successful career.

After Hagar departed Van Halen in 1996, and before former Extreme frontman Gary Cherone sang on just one album, the band tried to hire a different vocalist, Mitch Malloy, and recorded a song with him, "It's the Right Time." But for Malloy, it wasn't the right time, and he declined the offer to join full time. "Something just didn't seem right" with the band's vibe, Malloy said on "Rock Talk with Mitch Lafon" (via UCR).