This Classic Rock Band Actually Got Better When It Replaced Its Lead Singer

At the time, it was nothing short of a hard rock catastrophe. In 1985, after a decade with its lineup that released six classic albums that defined American hard rock — including the blockbuster "1984," which generated hit singles and MTV staples "Jump," "Panama," and "Hot For Teacher" — Van Halen split apart. Charismatic, self-aggrandizing, growling, and howling frontman David Lee Roth embraced his celebrity and embarked on a solo career and other projects while the rest of Van Halen scrambled to find a new singer if it wanted to remain the biggest band in rock. Its selection of "I Can't Drive 55"-singing solo star Sammy Hagar would be regarded by some as one of the most unfortunate musician replacements in rock history. Ever since, fans of Van Halen have split the history of the band into the Roth and Hagar eras, with most taking the position that the band was great with the former at the helm, and mediocre at best when the latter took over.

Here's the thing: Van Halen was just as good — if not better — when it became what fans derisively nicknamed "Van Hagar." The veteran singer with an impossibly high register and distinctive heavy metal rumble brought new dimensions and skills to the band, which enabled it to not just survive but thrive for another decade. It stands to reason that Van Halen was better with Sammy Hagar than it was with David Lee Roth.