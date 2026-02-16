'80s Rock Fizzled Out With These 5 Songs

What does the reader think when hearing the words "'80s rock?" Bon Jovi, perhaps? Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, with a side of Bruce Springsteen? Bright spandex, frizzed-out hair, angular guitars, and lots of stupid faces pointing at cameras? Right. So, when did this whole era of time end? Was it a snap of the fingers or a slow death? "Yes" is the correct answer to that last question. And, certain songs heralded the demise of '80s rock better than others.

But first, we need to narrow our definition of '80s rock, an umbrella that can extend to new wave acts like The Police, The Cure, or even occasionally synth-pop acts like Kate Bush. For the purposes of this article, we're going to focus on the above-cited, widely-understood definition: dudes with guitars and big hair, anthemic hooks and stadium shows, an inordinate preoccupation with sex, etc. Songs that heralded the death of '80s rock need not be '80s rock themselves, though, or even need to be released in the '80s. We also need to cover the various reasons that '80s rock fizzled out, including the rise of competing trends, market saturation, reliance on genre tropes, and out-of-the-blue dark horse outfits that changed the musical landscape (e.g., U2), and so forth.

On that note, the prime '80s rock killer was definitely "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, a true game-changer in musical history. Other songs like "Cherry Pie" by Warrant showed that the gimmicks of '80s rock had run their course, while "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses helped reorient '80s rock towards something less glitzy. And of course, who could forget the influence of U2 on the decade?