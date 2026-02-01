Guns N' Roses' Hit Sweet Child O' Mine Has This '70s Rock Band In Its DNA

Despite being known as the most dangerous rock band in the world in the '80s, Guns 'N Roses penned one of the most definitive love songs of the era. Aw! "Sweet Child o' Mine" — off 1987's "Appetite for Destruction" — continues to be a beloved track to this day. However, fans of the song may owe a debt of gratitude to a popular band that served as an unlikely inspiration.

In a December 2005 interview with Q (via Far Out), vocalist Axl Rose revealed that he looked to Lynyrd Skynyrd to nail the song's sentimentality. "I'm from Indiana, where Lynyrd Skynyrd are considered God to the point that you ended up saying, 'I hate this f***ing band!" he said. "And yet for 'Sweet Child' ... I went out and got some old Skynyrd tapes to make sure that we'd got that heartfelt feeling." Well, Skynyrd wrote "Sweet Home Alabama," so there's that whole — pardon the pun — sweet connection.

As it turns out, the woman who inspired Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine" was Rose's girlfriend at the time, Erin Everly. He tweaked the words of a poem he had written for her into lyrics, blasted Lynyrd Skynyrd to get into the right mindset, and the rest is rock 'n' roll history. Everly would also make an appearance in the music video for the song that was written about her.