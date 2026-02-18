Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up Was '80s Perfection Until The Internet Ruined It

Long ago, Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" was a perfectly decent and fun '80s pop song, but then the internet got ahold of it and turned it into a joke, leading to such saturation that hearing it anymore is completely annoying. This is all because of the unnecessarily lengthy history of the Rickroll, in which Internet users promise a link to interesting content and instead redirect unsuspecting parties to the YouTube-hosted music video for "Never Gonna Give You Up." And thus the Rickroll. Per Australia's ABC News, the whole thing started on 4chan. A person would click on something enticing, and it would lead to a video of a duck on wheels. The gag was called duckrolling, but it didn't take off quite like Rickrolling.

It was funny for a while, but now it's nearly 20 years later and people are still trying to Rickroll others. It's tired, it's hoary, and it's weird to keep picking on Astley, innocently caught up in the whole matter. Astley hasn't even made much from the Rickroll meme, as he isn't a credited songwriter and thus not entitled to the royalties generated by online video streaming. Not only does Rickrolling still show a complete lack of creativity and a bland sense of humor, but it's demolished the charms of a chestnut of a pop song. Look what they've done to "Never Gonna Give You Up."