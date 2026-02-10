'80s Rock Songs So Corny Our Ears Are Still Burning From Embarrassment

So many possibilities come to mind when you start recalling the corny rock songs of the '80s. Most of them come in the form of power ballads that tried to fuse heavy backing tracks with romantic lyrics about love and heartbreak. While that doesn't sound like a formula for failure per se, execution is key in creating rock songs that don't veer into corniness.

Unfortunately, many bands of the era didn't have the restraint required to pull their songs out of the bin of corniness. They ended up with juvenile poetry like Bad English did with "When I See You Smile" or overly-sentimental pining like REO Speedwagon accomplished on "Can't Fight This Feeling." These songs were successful in their era, flooding the airwaves with some of the most sugary, cornpone material the decade produced.

To qualify a song as being corny, we considered the lyrical content that was either sickly-sweet, overly dramatic, or just downright silly. We also factored in the musical accompaniment, many times making the songs feel too much like Adult Contemporary music instead of rock and roll. And if the vocals were forced and added layers of embarrassing sludge to the mix, it added extra points to the song's corniness factor. Even for '80s bands that changed their fate with massive hits that went to No. 1, like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison and "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor couldn't escape being included among the '80s corniest rock songs.