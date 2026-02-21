5 Classic Rock Bands That Became More Famous Than The Headliners They Opened For

The opening act is supposed to drum up support for the headlining band, not make itself more popular and famous — but that's just what happens sometimes. At most rock concerts, the group that the crowd came to see only plays after a couple of other, lesser-known acts. That theoretically gets fans warmed up and ready to rock out when the main event begins. Newer bands pay their dues by being an opening act, and they may only get to play a few songs to a half-interested crowd, but it's good exposure.

Once in a while, though, the musical explosiveness of the opening act is simply undeniable. So destined for fame, so able to enchant a crowd, it winds up completely overshadowing the headliner. It's kind of like a Cinderella story, the way some bands go from relative obscurity to almost instant mega-stardom, only with way more shredding and wailing. Here are five of the most important classic rock bands that got their big break opening for other musicians, whom they subsequently outpaced in terms of fame.