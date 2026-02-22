These Rock Tunes Took The No. 1 Spot, But Totally Tanked With Critics

The charts are a mark of validation for fans and artists alike, but they don't always get it right, at least not in the mind of critics. In the age of streaming, chart hits are easier to avoid, or at least be unaware of, but when it comes to classic rock, any No. 1 hit was sure to be fresh on the mind — for better or for worse — of any serious fan. Classics have been made at No. 1, like the iconic "Hey Jude" by The Beatles and Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" — but not all No. 1 hits are created equal.

We've looked back at the history of these No. 1 songs, where some have showcased the triumphs and heights of rock 'n' roll, and some have faded into obscurity, lacking the longevity and respect given to the classics. And at the time, critics got some right, and some dramatically wrong. At times they agreed with fans' skepticisms over certain tracks, but on at least one occasion, they marked an unforgettable hit as unsatisfactory. In this list, we'll take a trip back into a few hit songs that fans at the time seemed to love (or at least buy) that critics didn't feel the same about.