All Of Barry Manilow's No. 1 Hits Have A Strange Stat In Common

Over the course of his long career, Barry Manilow has placed 25 songs in the American Top 40. That's an impressive achievement unto itself, but it's extra extraordinary that Manilow went to No. 1 more than once. In the mid-1970s, Barry Manilow scored a No. 1 hit with multiple singles, but only barely; in an odd twist, none of them stayed there very long.

Between 1975 and 1977, three Manilow songs made it all the way to No. 1 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart, and in a strange trick of numbers, all three Manilow hits followed the exact chart trajectory: they all fell out of the No. 1 spot after they spent one week at the top. That's surprisingly not a lot of staying power for Manilow, who in 1971 wrote an ad jingle that's still sung today.

Here's a look into the bizarre period during which Barry Manilow was a repeat chart-topping superstar, albeit briefly.