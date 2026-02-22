'70s Rock Songs So Corny Our Ears Are Still Burning From Embarrassment

Corniness is a bit like that classic definition of pornography: It's hard to define, but you absolutely know it when you see (or hear) it. Trite lyrics, cheap sentiment, and a general obliviousness to how the world really is all contribute to corniness. Corniess is also often pleased with itself, presenting a performative "gosh-wow, look-Ma-no-hands" attitude that serves weapons-grade cringe. And during the '70s, certain popular musicians were locked in an intense struggle with the entire state of Iowa to see who could pump out the greatest quantity of corn.

As far as we're concerned, corniness frequently goes hand in hand with a perceived laziness, a phoned-in quality. "Here," the corny musician says, "I'm in a hurry, but this is good enough for you." When making our choices for this list, we've considered the kinds of lyrics that usually make a song corny, but contenders can certainly be helped to arrive at "Peak Corn" by uninspired or schmaltzy musicianship. That said, some of these songs may be among your secret pleasures, and that's perfectly fine. But these tracks are pleasures perhaps best enjoyed behind closed doors, with the window shades drawn, and after the kids have been put to bed.