5 Classic Rock Songs From The '60s That Are Worth A Head-Turning Amount Of Money

Roy Orbison's hard-charging and flirtatious "Oh, Pretty Woman" took less than a month from its debut on the Hot 100 in 1964 to reach No. 1, a position it held for three weeks. Just after that run at the top, "Oh, Pretty Woman" was certified gold by the RIAA for sales of half a million copies, and then it just kept selling in a variety of ways. For one, it's a standard inclusion on Orbison's various greatest-hits albums, many of which have gone gold or platinum, the latter being for sales of a million copies.

"Oh, Pretty Woman" never really left the public consciousness, which is why it could so easily and smartly be used as the title for a romantic comedy. In 1990, "Pretty Woman" did blockbuster numbers, and the soundtrack, featuring Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman," sold 3 million copies. In all, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows, and those licensing fees add up. Via an arrangement with their music publisher, songwriters Orbison and Bill Dees, and now their estates, each earned as much as $100,000 a year in royalties as late as the 2010s.

According to the BBC Four documentary "The Richest Songs in the World," which extensively researched and reported on the likely worth of some of the most famous tunes in history, "Oh, Pretty Woman" had generated at least £13 million, or around $18 million, by 2013.