5 High School Hits From The '60s That Will Stir Up Emotions In Every Boomer

For some teenagers in any decade, high school is something to be endured before being left behind as fast as possible. For others, it is an impactful, formative period, and a positive experience. Some meet their future spouses, and many make friends that will last lifetimes. In the 1960s, high school kids' education wasn't just restricted to the classroom. Alongside learning math and history, they were immersed in some incredible music that has given boomers the ultimate bragging rights.

Many of the monster hits of that decade — and there were hundreds — have stood the test of time largely because they made such a profound impression on high schoolers. Teenage audiences helped send songs to the top of the charts, and as grown ups, boomers have continued to cherish these songs.

The music became the subject of endless discussion between fellow fans, high school sweethearts bonded over it, and hit singles provided a springboard for carefully curated album collections and sparked passions for entire musical genres. We've chosen just a handful of tunes from the '60s that we think will instantly whisk boomers back to high school years and give them all the feels.