5 Rock Songs Hated By Their Own Artists (But We Love Them Anyway)

Budding musicians across the world dream of scoring a hit song — but what happens if your biggest hit is a song you hate? Surprisingly, it happens far more often than you might think.

While most artists, even the most restless ones, are happy to play their biggest hits to give audiences what they want during live shows, others find themselves with dark spots in their discographies in the form of tracks they despise playing, for whatever reason. Perhaps they released the song in question under duress from their record label or bandmates, came to feel the song didn't represent them as an artist, or they just grew tired of playing the same song time and time again. In any case, there are plenty of rock songs that audiences love but that are hated by their own artists.

Each of these five songs was an undeniable hit for the act that recorded it — it either flew up the charts or became a live concert favorite that audiences would always go crazy for. But in each instance, the artist has publicly admitted that they grew to hate the song — or couldn't stand it from the very beginning.