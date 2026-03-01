If You're A Loyal Classic Rock Fan, You're Never Giving Up On These One-Hit Wonders
The term "one-hit wonder" is often bandied around as an insult when it comes to classic rock acts, but is that really a good reason to write an artist off? In many cases, loyal classic rock fans who stick with such acts reap far more from them than casual listeners do.
One-hit wonders are typically assumed to have released nothing else of note before fading away. But even little-known releases from supposed one-hit wonders can offer moments of classic rock magic despite not being considered a commercial success at the time.
With that in mind, let's revisit five hit songs from the classic rock era and take a look at what their performers did next after their 15 minutes of fame. Most importantly, we will highlight other tracks that only the most loyal listeners took to their hearts back in the day, and which deserve some overdue reappraisal from today's classic rock fans. Just because they couldn't match their biggest hits, it doesn't mean these artists didn't have more to give.
Norman Greenbaum
Norman Greenbaum's anthemic "Spirit in the Sky" went to No. 3 in 1970, and has rarely faded from listeners' collective consciousness since. Written primarily as a blues number but given a timely sound thanks to Greenbaum's Fender Telecaster being customized with a fuzz box, the song employs broad Christian imagery despite Greenbaum, who is Jewish, claiming to have had little understanding of Christianity when he wrote it. It remains a radio favorite — despite producers at the time considering its four-minute runtime a hindrance — and it is widely licensed across a range of media including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise.
"Spirit in the Sky" is far more of a household name than Greenbaum himself, but there is plenty more apart from his hit song worth exploring. The debut album of the same name, released in 1969, contains tracks that show other sides of the songwriter. "Canned Ham," a delirious country-ish ode to processed meat that features some irresistible guitar work, is well worth a listen despite faltering on the charts as the first follow-up single to "Spirit in the Sky." "California Earthquake" was also a flop, but the track is Greenbaum at his coolest, with swaggering spoken-word passages, a funky bassline and fuzz-drenched guitars.
Thereafter followed two more albums, "Coming Back Home" and "Petaluma" — which is worth checking out for slide guitar and mandolin from Ry Cooder – but Greenbaum eventually gave up his recording career. After stepping back, he worked as a dairy farmer before turning to promoting other artists. Forbes reported as recently as 2025 that Greenbaum, who by then was 82, continues to perform and interact with his fandom, which that year was treated to a vinyl reissue of his "Spirit in the Sky" album.
Looking Glass
New Jersey outfit Looking Glass had a No. 1 hit in 1972 with "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)," a soft rock classic that enjoyed wide radio play but didn't provide an effective foundation for the band to maintain its place in the spotlight. The track was written by frontman and guitarist Elliot Lurie, whose syrupy vocal style makes it especially ear-catching.
Founding members Lurie, bassist Pieter Sweval, and pianist Larry Gonsky had made their names as purveyors of hard rock, first performing as Looking Glass while in college. But with the addition of drummer Jeffrey Grob, the band made a conscious effort to craft a radio-friendly, soft rock sound. With "Brandy," Looking Glass ultimately succeeded, but later singles failed to make much of an impression and have been overshadowed by the band's only No. 1.
Looking Glass came to an end in 1974, when Lurie left to pursue a patchy solo career. However, Looking Glass is more than "Brandy," with tracks like 1973's "Jimmy Loves Mary-Anne," which scraped the Top 40, showing that while Lurie's penchant for sweet lyrics persisted, the band's sound was wider than its major hit made out. For even more hidden gems, try "Jenny-Lynne" and "Don't It Make You Feel Good," both of which are uptempo rock 'n' roll numbers that hark back to the early days of the band. Interestingly, Looking Glass' rhythm section later reformed as the hard rock and power pop band Starz, a must-listen for Bon Jovi and Aerosmith fans.
Wild Cherry
Funk rock hasn't always found a wide audience. But back in 1976, Pittsburgh outfit Wild Cherry struck pop gold with "Play that Funky Music," a timely hit that appealed to both rock and disco charts. The single climbed to No. 1 on the pop and R&B charts and was eventually certified platinum.
Wild Cherry, which formed in 1970, had already endured some stop-start years before breaking into the charts. The band broke up briefly in 1975, after it failed to release any records despite signing a deal with a label. Initially interested solely in rock, Wild Cherry embraced disco audiences for its biggest hit, and stuck to its guns for several years after, treating its loyal fanbase to more enjoyable slices of funk and soul-infused rock. 1977's "Electrified Funk" was a comparative commercial failure but is a must-listen for genuine fans of "Play that Funky Music."
But unfortunately, like the two later Wild Cherry albums released before the band split in 1979, "Electrified Funk" is generally difficult to find, even on streaming services (though at the time of writing it is available on YouTube). Instead, you'll have to make do with the compilation "Super Hits." As well the band's big hit, the compilation gathers highlights from later years, including "Electrified Funk" standout "Hot to Trot," a Commodores-inspired number featuring a great vocal performance from frontman Rob Parissi.
The Knack
Foot-stomper "My Sharona" landed like a bomb when it was released in 1979. It spent six weeks at No. 1, selling more than 10 million copies, and propelling The Knack's debut album, "Get the Knack," to the top of the album charts. However, while the band succeeded in growing beyond its L.A. roots as a regular fixture at Whiskey A-Go-Go and The Troubadour to find a huge international audience, it was also embroiled in notoriety.
The hit track has drawn criticism for being an account of frontman Doug Fieger's infatuation with a teenage girl. The real-life Sharona was 16 or 17 at the time of the song's creation, while Fieger was in his mid-20s. Critics also noted that the song was shot through with Fieger's caustic attitude to the politics of romance. This did little to quell the song's ubiquity; in fact, opponents of the band became so incensed by its success that they started an opposition campaign: "Knuke the Knack."
"My Sharona" had been the fastest-selling debut single since The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand," and although the buzz around the band seemed as though it might have a chance of achieving a similar level of enduring success as the Fab Four, The Knack's next releases were a series of diminishing returns. The follow-up single "Good Girls Don't," which recalls late '70s Elvis Costello, offered a respectable return at No. 11, though it lacked the earworm quality of "My Sharona." 1980's "...But The Little Girls Understand" attempted to capitalize on the controversy, but stalled at No. 15 on the album chart. Lead single "Baby Talks Dirty" offers more of the same to listeners looking for another slice of infectious pop-rock. 1981's "Round Trip" album barely charted, but it is considered by some fans to be The Knack's best record.
The Georgia Satellites
Bands can often find great success simply by taking rock music back to its roots, and that's exactly what propelled The Georgia Satellites to fame in 1986. Its debut single "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" recalls the garage-rock charm of 1950s rock 'n' rollers. The song has a pleasingly rounded lyrical arrangement and a playful vocal performance from vocalist Dan Baird, as well as a chunky guitar sound that makes it fit alongside other '80s bands like ZZ Top in danceable rock playlists.
The single peaked at No. 2 and helped propel The Georgia Satellites' self-titled major label debut album to No. 5, with the album spending an impressive 42 weeks on the chart. However, nothing else from the band's discography got into the Top 40 — not that there was anything particularly amiss with its later releases. The follow-up single "Battleship Chains" only got to No. 86 — inclusion on "Georgia Satellites" obviously limited its appeal to fans who already owned the album — while the band's last charting single, a nicely raw cover version of Chan Romero's "The Hippy Hippy Shake" climbed to No. 45 in 1988 thanks to its inclusion in the movie "Cocktail."
But fans who stuck with The Georgia Satellites beyond its prime were rewarded with more great rootsy rock music. The follow-up album "Open All Night," which got to No. 77, is another strong offering, with the catchy single "Mon Sheri" and "Sheila" proving the band could write hit-worthy numbers even if they failed to catch on. 1989's "In the Land of Salvation and Sin," TheGeorgia Satellites' last album before an eight-year recording hiatus, sees the band go even rootsier, and is beloved among fans for its ambitious and mature songwriting.