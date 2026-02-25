Radio Oldies Boomers Wish Their Grandchildren Knew

Boomers turning their grandchildren onto the music they loved is akin to elders handing down crucial knowledge to the new guard. With so many musical movements spanning the era, the boomer jukebox is chock full of ballads and bangers that sing of the complexities of life. Choose the right songs, and you can lead your grandkids down a tuneful path from boomer youth to young adulthood to parenthood, with each age providing a literal record of milestones, monumental occasions, and memorable moments.

Many of these classic radio tunes have gotten buried in the motherlode of modern sounds. But it's easy enough for boomers to circle back to the songs they love the most and show their grandchildren how music was back in their day. It's a chance for older music fans to introduce tech-savvy whippersnappers to the music that shaped them. Some of it even echoes through today, showing up in contemporary tunes that younger listeners flip for, from songwriters who influenced some of their favorite acts.

In the multifaceted age of radio, boomers shed tears for Harry Chapin's lapsed fatherhood tale in "Cat's in the Cradle," shimmied along to the Beach Boys' surfer-chic sounds with "Good Vibrations," and wondered who the mystery man was at the heart of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain." Revisiting these and other treasured radio oldies that boomers wish their grandkids knew is an easy way to build a musical bridge spanning the gap between generations.