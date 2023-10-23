The Tragic 1981 Death Of Harry Chapin

Harry Chapin, the singer-songwriter best known for his song "Cat's in the Cradle," was on his way to work. Chapin left his home in Huntington Bay, Long Island on July 16, 1981, heading to Manhattan to take care of some business, according to The New York Times and the Associated Press. He was set to perform a free concert the next day on Long Island. Chapin performed a lot of charity concerts and live performances in general. He'd done 250 the year before with half being benefits, mostly to fight hunger, a cause he truly believed in.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Chapin suddenly slowed his blue 1975 VW Rabbit near Exit 40 at Jericho on the Long Island Expressway. He flipped on his hazard lights and headed for the center lane, speeding up and cutting off a tractor-trailer that couldn't stop in time, per UPI. The truck collided with the car, which started on fire. The truck driver pulled the singer-songwriter from the fiery wreckage, but Chapin didn't survive the accident. He was 38 and left a wife and five children behind.