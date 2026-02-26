The Biggest Flop Songs Of Morrissey's Career

Until The Smiths decided to call it quits in 1987, it was one of the most popular bands in the U.K., and there was little question that its front man, Steven Patrick Morrissey, would go on to enjoy a similar level of success. Indeed, from his very first solo single, 1988's "Suedehead," Morrissey found himself nestled snugly in the top 10 of the U.K. Singles chart, hitting No. 5. Decades later, Morrissey is still more than capable of selling out shows (when he isn't canceling them), but his chart successes are a bit more inconsistent. While he's landed in the upper reaches of the charts many, many times over the decades, there have been a few flops along the way.

How does one define a flop single? Aside from chart success, we've also considered the merits of the songs themselves, as well as how they were received by critics at the time of their release. With these qualities in mind, we took into account the way Morrissey's career began and how it devolved at various points, marked by these songs, and how his acclaim turned into near dismissal by some critics.