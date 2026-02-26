Former Members Of Classic Rock Bands Who Still Can't Stand One Another

Grand Funk Railroad's "We're an American Band" was a classic rock hit that snagged the No. 1 spot for just one week in 1973. Two years later, Grand Funk Railroad was through. Front man and primary songwriter Mark Farner blames drummer Don Brewer. "He came in late to a rehearsal and he announced to us that he had to find something more stable to do with his life," Farner told Sofa King Cool. "I won't point fingers, but Mel and I are still together," Brewer countered to Vinyl Writer Music, pointing the finger at Farner and vouching for bassist Mel Schacher.

Grand Funk Railroad's original lineup reunited in the late 1990s, but it soon fell apart. "Things were going pretty well, but even then, we went through three different managers," Farner told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You could feel that it had an ending." Brewer and Schacher continued with Grand Funk Railroad; Farner hit the road as Mark Farner's American Band, which invited formal legal protests from his former bandmates, though he ultimately won the case.

Farner hasn't spoken with Brewer or Schacher in years, but he's forgiven his former cohort even if he can't forget. "When people ask, I say, 'Life has got to be about forgiveness.' That's real, true, ultimate love," Farner told Goldmine in 2024. "It's just disappointing, I cannot let myself get angered over it. I can't fight the disappointment that somebody would actually do that, you know, using my songs to have a career."