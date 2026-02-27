Classic Rock Musicians Who Aren't As Rich As You Might Think

When you think of rock musicians who have made it to the top of the record business, have had outsized cultural cachet, or at least have had a hit that's still getting played 50 years on, you tend to imagine that they have managed to squirrel away fistfuls of cash. And in some cases, you'd be right. Most of the members of bands like the Rolling Stones or Fleetwood Mac have astounding net worths in the hundreds of millions. But in the case of other musicians, including Mick Taylor, the former Stones' guitarist, and Mick Fleetwood, the drummer and a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, their bank accounts are comparatively meager when measured against those of their old bandmates.

Then there are the musicians who shot to fame, sold tons of records, and then were unable to stay on top for whatever reason, resulting in their bank accounts slowly dwindling. This was the case for Norman Greenbaum, whose 1969 song "Spirit in the Sky" was a smash hit, and while he's been able to live comfortably off that one song, he's by no means rich. These are just a few of the classic rock musicians who aren't poor by any means, but they're not as wealthy as you might think.