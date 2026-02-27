Rock Hits Plenty Of Boomer Moms Know By Heart

Boomer moms were lucky enough to grow up during the rise of rock and roll. They watched this new music form creep into the more subdued pop music they were used to and take over the radio, the record store, and television — sometimes all at once, as the MTV age came into play. Having witnessed rock music at every phase of its pop culture development, boomer moms gathered a huge collection of signature tunes that they memorized and sang along with, songs that never left their hearts or their playlists.

What qualifies as a song boomer moms would know by heart? Since boomers span the start of rock and roll and go pretty far into the modern age, we think the hip-swiveling teeny bopper music of rock's early heroes is a safe bet. Songs moms would have listened to while coming of age and even developing a rebellious streak qualify as well. And because boomer moms didn't ditch their rock and roll ways when they reached adulthood, we think some grown-up rock definitely lent an air of maturity to their grown-up years.

From the early days of rock with Elvis to the counterculture rumble of Steppenwolf to the refined, artful strains of Fleetwood Mac, boomer moms can still belt every lyric to these five timeless rock songs. It's a playlist that reads like a history lesson in the evolution of modern music, one that keeps boomer moms belting and bouncing whenever they hit the airwaves.