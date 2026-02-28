5 Songs From 1978 That Define Rock History

Although the 1970s was unquestioningly dominated by rock, the genre changed quite a lot over the course of the decade. 1973, for instance, saw major rock releases from the likes of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith. A mere five years later, in 1978, we've got Talking Heads, Kate Bush, The Cars, The Clash, and The Police, to name a few. The classic rock of the '60s was all but gone by then, and the transition to the '80s was well underway. In such a state of flux, certain songs rose to the top to define rock history.

Because rock was in an odd place come 1978, not what it was nor fully what it would be, our songs have to exemplify that time. Rock was also dividing further into new wave, punk from both sides of the Atlantic, glam and nascent hair bands, roots rock, rock-enough synth-pop, etc. We've got to sample all such flavors in our article. And while our song choices might have influenced the course of rock history, they "defined" it in that they represent a snapshot of the times. Finally, we've got to consider everything from guitar technique and songcraft to artistic ethos and musical influences.

With all of that in mind, it goes without saying that Van Halen's "Eruption" fashioned the mold for all '80s hair bands to come and overhauled what guitarists thought playable on their instruments. Meanwhile, a song like "Miss You" from The Rolling Stones showed that established acts could update themselves for the times and draw from non-rock influences (disco, in their case). Songs from Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, The Police, and Cheap Trick complete our portrait of the year.