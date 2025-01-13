12 Times Van Halen Went Too Far

Busting out of California in 1978 with its first, self-titled album, Van Halen became one of the best-selling and most influential rock bands of the late 20th century. Pioneering the shredding but melodic style that many other groups would imitate in the years to come, Van Halen made heavy metal more pop, and it made pop more heavy metal. It married precision songwriting with attitude and musicianship, showcasing the talents of all four members, from charismatic, squealing lead singer David Lee Roth, the harmonies and low-end of backup vocalist and bassist Michael Anthony, and the otherworldly, two-hand-tapping guitar technique and propulsive percussion of brothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen, respectively.

As much memorable and successful music that Van Halen made — including "Dance the Night Away," "Runnin' with the Devil," "Right Now," and "Jump" — it made a lot of headlines, too. Its offstage behavior, members' scandalous personal lives, and tendency toward conflict made the band's story as loud, wild, and messy as Van Halen's records. Here are some times when Van Halen went way over the top, meeting or exceeding its reputation as the most unchained band in rock.