4 Frontmen Like Journey's Steve Perry Who Passed On The Farewell Tour Of A Lifetime

In February 2026, Steve Perry, the former vocalist of stadium-filling classic rock giants Journey, scotched fans' hopes that he would finally reunite with his former bandmates. With Journey planning its farewell tour to cap a spectacular 50-plus-year career, many believed there was a chance the much-loved singer might be tempted to finally come back to the group he last recorded with in 1996.

Earlier that month, keyboardist Jonathan Cain told Ultimate Classic Rock that Perry was considering whether to make a return. "It's never too late. We've got 100 shows, so he's welcome at any one of them," Cain said, opening the door for Perry to potentially make a huge profit performing one last time for Journey's enormous fanbase. However, days later Perry posted a statement on his social media channels, thanking fans for their love and support but admitting: "While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest" (via Instagram). He explained that he was focused on creating new music that "reflects where I am today."

But Perry isn't the only rock frontman who has declined to reunite with former bandmates for what looks to be a massive final payday. Here are four more singers who have all said no to potential farewell tours, whether it's out of loyalty to their legacy and former bandmates, to maintain creative freedom, or due to ongoing tensions that still simmer decades on.