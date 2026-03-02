Barry Manilow's Duet With Debra Byrd For This Classic Animated Movie From 1994 Still Makes Hearts Soar

In 1994, animation films unleashed a plethora of classic songs that continue to live rent-free in our hearts. While "The Lion King" asked everyone if they felt the love that night as Simba and Nala frolicked in the wild, "Thumbelina" had hearts soaring with the magical "Let Me Be Your Wings," courtesy of Barry Manilow's legendary duet with Debra Byrd, the late singer and vocal coach who toured with Manilow for years as a backup singer before becoming a vocal coach for "American Idol" and "The Voice."

Even though the animated feature was aimed at a younger audience, "Let Me Be Your Wings" continues to be appreciated and adored as a poignant and powerful song decades after its release. It's the type of track that's likely found its way onto many older couples' shared playlists or mix CDs, while newer fans can't believe that '90s animated movies could produce such timeless music. As a matter of fact, some fans even think it's the perfect wedding song, as one YouTube commenter wrote, "If you plan on marching down to the aisle at this for your wedding or having this featured as your wedding song, raise your hands."

While Manilow didn't write the lyrics (that honor belonged to Bruce Sussman and Jack Feldman), he was responsible for the music, as he was for the rest of the songs on the "Thumbelina" soundtrack. "Let Me Be Your Wings" remains an unheralded gem and an underrated Barry Manilow track that never went to No. 1, but should've.