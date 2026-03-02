Barry Manilow's Duet With Debra Byrd For This Classic Animated Movie From 1994 Still Makes Hearts Soar
In 1994, animation films unleashed a plethora of classic songs that continue to live rent-free in our hearts. While "The Lion King" asked everyone if they felt the love that night as Simba and Nala frolicked in the wild, "Thumbelina" had hearts soaring with the magical "Let Me Be Your Wings," courtesy of Barry Manilow's legendary duet with Debra Byrd, the late singer and vocal coach who toured with Manilow for years as a backup singer before becoming a vocal coach for "American Idol" and "The Voice."
Even though the animated feature was aimed at a younger audience, "Let Me Be Your Wings" continues to be appreciated and adored as a poignant and powerful song decades after its release. It's the type of track that's likely found its way onto many older couples' shared playlists or mix CDs, while newer fans can't believe that '90s animated movies could produce such timeless music. As a matter of fact, some fans even think it's the perfect wedding song, as one YouTube commenter wrote, "If you plan on marching down to the aisle at this for your wedding or having this featured as your wedding song, raise your hands."
While Manilow didn't write the lyrics (that honor belonged to Bruce Sussman and Jack Feldman), he was responsible for the music, as he was for the rest of the songs on the "Thumbelina" soundtrack. "Let Me Be Your Wings" remains an unheralded gem and an underrated Barry Manilow track that never went to No. 1, but should've.
Let Me Be Your Wings was the first track conceptualized for Thumbelina
Having Barry Manilow compose the music for "Thumbelina" was a big coup for the production. The musician was an undisputed household name and recognized celebrity. After all, a vast majority of people know Barry Manilow's 1976 Grammy Award-winning song, "I Write the Songs."
In 1994, "Thumbelina" co-director Don Bluth told Deseret News that this collaboration came about after a pal of theirs suggested it, adding, "This friend said, 'Look, Don, you tell me you want to do musical-comedy. Well, meet Barry — he would love to do an animated film.'" Bluth listened to his friend and met with Manilow to discuss it further, then magic happened. "By the time we got together for our first formal meeting, Barry had already written the first demo tune, 'Let Me Be Your Wings,'" Bluth said. "And I could see it visually. It was very inspiring."
Due to Manilow's relationship with Debra Byrd, she was tapped for the duet. While "Let Me Be Your Wings" wasn't a chart topper, the duo had a hit in 1976 when "Street Singin'" went to No. 27 on Billboard's Hot 100. When she died in 2024, Manilow wrote on X, "This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can't wrap my mind around the fact that Debra is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I've ever had. I will miss you forever, my love."