Underrated Barry Manilow Tracks That Never Went No. 1, But Should've

A master of the slow, smooth, emotional ballads that Americans just couldn't get enough of in the 1970s, Barry Manilow scored multiple No. 1 hits. Still, it's surprising — and kind of unfair — that he didn't rack up a lot more chart-toppers.

One of the definitive sounds of the '70s was adult-oriented, lightly maudlin soft pop. Manilow was the king of the genre, providing a clear and empathetic voice for characters falling in and out of love, questioning their choices, and dealing with the consequences, all backed by his own piano and, more often than not, a string section.

Manilow's music proved a soothing salve for troubled times. In his peak commercial era of the mid-to-late 1970s, Manilow topped the Hot 100 pop chart for three total weeks, on three occasions, with three songs. "Looks Like We Made It," "I Write the Songs," and "Mandy" all went to No. 1. About two dozen other Manilow songs made the Top 40 in the '70s and '80s, though they hit surprisingly low peaks for songs that seemed to be culturally ubiquitous. Manilow wrote or performed many lush and enveloping love songs that were a soundtrack for the lives of the mature music listeners of the 1970s, and it's a wonder he didn't take more gems to the top. Here are five Manilow songs that didn't hit No. 1 but probably should have.