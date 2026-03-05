5 High School Hits From The '90s That Will Stir Up Emotions In Generation X

It was the 1990s and grunge ruled, as did thrift-shop flannel shirts and ratty cardigans, MTV was still actually playing music videos (although "The Real World" and its ilk were creeping in), and we were willing to fight anyone over our musical choices. There were many great tunes blasting from portable CD players, car radios, and Walkmans during that decade. But for us, there are a few songs that were topping the charts (or percolating just below the mainstream airwaves) back then that bring us, and likely most of Gen X, right back to that time whenever we stream them on our laptop or cell phone (a hard-to-imagine concept 30+ years ago).

Among others, there was Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U," which became a surprise hit in 1990, turning the Irish singer from underground rocker to unwilling pop star and Prince's tune into the best breakup song ever. Then, of course, there was Nirvana, the Seattle band that was everywhere in the early '90s, and while "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was their breakout song, we have a special fondness for the band's later hit "All Apologies," from 1994, with its melancholic theme of resignation that wavers between honesty and irony.