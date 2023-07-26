The History Behind Nothing Compares 2 U

Six years before Sinead O'Connor turned "Nothing Compares 2 U" into a monster hit that catapulted the singer onto the world stage, Prince was spending the summer of 1984 working at his studio and was missing his housekeeper, Sandy Scipioni, who had left for a family emergency, according to The Guardian. Scipioni was instrumental in keeping the artist's life in order, and he was feeling her loss.

He wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U" in about an hour. "The song came out like a sneeze," Susan Rogers, Prince's longtime sound engineer, told the newspaper, believing the song was written for Scipioni. Prince then recorded the song, playing nearly all the instruments himself. But he didn't put it out. Instead, he gave it to the band The Family, a funk band he had signed to his new label Paisley Park Records with the song appearing on the band's one and only album in 1985, according to American Songwriter.