The 5 Best Jingles By Classic Artists (Even Better Than Barry Manilow's State Farm Ditty)

Many of the best and best-known jingles ever to appear in a commercial were written by rock and pop stars, such as Barry Manilow's 1971 State Farm jingle that everyone still sings today. Musicians found a way to apply their gifts to earn a paycheck and hone their skills before their big break, while others were already famous, and advertisers sought them out to write their ad music. Either way, it totally makes sense: Pop songwriters know how to write a hook or a memorable melody or lyric, and that's essentially what a jingle is all about.

It's not surprising that the jingles written by the musicians who found the most success and acclaim elsewhere in the music industry are the ones that tend to be the catchiest, as well as those that were used the longest. Indeed, some of the most enduring ad songs have been used for years, if not decades.

We think these are the best ad jingles written by classic artists, since they serve their purpose and can stand on their own as decent musical compositions. Not only do these succinct and straightforward musical pieces sell a product in a way that we think is clever, catchy, and in tune with the musical trends of the eras from which they came, but they also just plain rock. So much so that here we are, praising the songs and the legends who made them, however many decades later.