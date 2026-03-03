5 Covers Of '70s Tracks That Became High School Hits For Millennials

Humanity's love for music knows no age boundaries, but each generation would understandably have its own favorite songs, especially while growing up. Millennials (people born between 1980 and 1996) are certainly no exception. With that said, not all songs that millennials grew up listening to were new; a fair number were actually covers of '70s songs. During the high school years of millennials, so-called for coming of age at the turn of the millennium (from the latter half of the '90s to the early 2010s), some musicians put their own spin on those decades-old songs, incorporating sultry vocals and pop beats into classic rhythms with meaningful lyrics.

Much like our list of high school hits every teen of the '90s will remember forever, this list doesn't attempt to cover every single '70s song cover that came out during millennials' high school years. Instead, we selected '70s originals that received significant attention, did really well on the charts, or simply felt like you couldn't turn a corner or enter a music store without hearing them. Additionally, we didn't factor in critical reception: Not all the covers on this list were well-received by music connoisseurs at the time of their release, and some were even deemed to be inferior to their '70s counterparts.

Without further ado, these are the '70s songs that made it onto many millennials' playlists when the Walkman and Discman were gradually giving way to MP3 players and iPods.