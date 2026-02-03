5 Cover Songs That Sound Better Than The '70s Original Version

Covering another artist's song can be a risky choice. If you stay faithful to the original tone, why even bother? But if you add your own twist, changing the lyrics or melody, it could all go very wrong. In the best-case scenario, you get something like Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You": It becomes the definitive version of the song, eclipsing the original. (And in this case, that original was written and performed by none other than Dolly Parton.) The worst-case scenario? You get Duran Duran's cover of "911 Is a Joke," one of the worst covers of all time.

Knowing that, you have to admire artists who take a song beloved by fans and remake it. Whether they're adding more (or just different) instruments, changing the tempo, or even taking it into a whole new genre, there are a lot of decisions that go into recording a cover. For this list of five cover songs that sound better than the '70s original, we combed through endless best-of lists and Reddit threads about such tracks. Like with our list of five cover songs that sound better than the '80s original version, pulled from a variety of artists, spaced throughout the decade.