High School Hits Every Teen Of The '90s Will Remember Forever

Ah, high school in the '90s. It was a time before cell phones, social media, and skinny jeans. Bill Clinton was president, "Friends" was on TV, and teens spent their days glued to MTV. The 1990s was, obviously, a major decade for music. Think about how much music history is crammed into a ten-year period: Grunge dominated alternative radio in the early '90s, and R&B icons like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey were at the top of the charts. Britpop crossed the pond in the mid-90s, and teen pop idols like Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys emerged at the end of the decade. For anyone who was in high school in the '90s, certain songs stick in your memory. When one of them pops up on your Spotify shuffle, you're instantly transported back to school dances on sticky gym floors, your high school best friend's living room, or your car as you drive home from school.

It's impossible to boil down a whole decade's worth of music into just five songs, but like our list of five high school hits from the '70s that stir up emotions in every boomer, we reviewed chart data, best-of lists, and our own memories to choose songs that will resonate with those who were teens in the '90s. We made sure to represent a diverse range of genres, years, and artists in an attempt to demonstrate just how important this decade was for music. Here is a list of five high school hits that every teen in the '90s will remember forever.